Is there any mention about timing of wedding in Islam?

In Islam, it is highly recommended for weddings to take place at night. As per a hadith, “Take the bride to her new home during the night”. Apart from the timing of the wedding, in Islam, grooms are recommended to offer prayers and recite dua.

When the bride enters the room, the groom is advised to perform wuzu (ablution) and pray two rakat sunnat prayers. After this, the following dua needs to be recited

“Allahummar zuqni ilfahaa wa wuddaha wa rizaaha bi; warz”ini biha, wa-ajma’ baynana bi ah’sane ijtimaa’in wa anasi i-tilafin; fa innaka tuh’ibbul h’alaala wa tukrihul h’araam”. (O Allah! Bless me with her affection, love and her acceptance of me; and make me pleased with her, and bring us together in the best form of a union and in absolute harmony; surely You like lawful things and dislike unlawful things.)

Then he should ask the bride to do wuzu and pray two rakat sunnat prayers.

In India, most Muslim marriages take place at night, adhering to the hadith’s suggestion about the timing of weddings in Islam.

