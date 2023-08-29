Is there some timeframe for restoration of J&K’s statehood: SC asks Centre

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th August 2023 3:06 pm IST
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Attorney General and Solicitor General to seek instructions from the Central government over the timeframe to restore statehood of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir which was downgraded into two union territories in 2019.

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, remarked that the erstwhile state cannot be a “Union Territory in permanence”.

“We understand that ultimately preservation of the nation itself is an overriding concern. But without putting you in a bind, both you (SG) and Attorney General may seek instructions on the highest level – is there some timeframe in view?” orally asked CJI Chandrachud.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
