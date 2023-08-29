SC refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana HC order staying WFI polls

Top court was hearing a plea by the AP Amateur Wrestling Association against the August 11 order of the HC.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th August 2023 1:41 pm IST
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association to approach the high court with its grievances.

Also Read
Bhushan & protesting wrestler Vinesh blame each other for WFI suspension

“Why should we entertain this ? You go to the high court Instead of applying for vacating the interim stay, the petitioner has chosen to approach the Supreme Court. We, therefore, decline to entertain this special leave petition,” the bench said.

MS Education Academy

The top court was hearing a plea by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association against the August 11 order of the high court.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th August 2023 1:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button