Hyderabad: Trisha Krishnan, one of South cinema’s most celebrated and successful actresses, continues to charm audiences with her performances and timeless grace. Having delivered several commercial hits across Tamil and Telugu industries, Trisha remains a fan favourite.

But beyond her professional achievements, her personal life, especially her marriage plans often becomes a major topic of discussion among fans.

Trisha Krishnan’s wedding news

And now, once again internet is buzzing with Trisha’s wedding rumours. Talks in the Telugu film circles and fresh reports claim that her parents have approved a new match for her. The groom is reportedly a businessman from Chandigarh, who recently expanded his ventures from Australia to India. Allegedly, both families have known each other for years.

However, there’s still no official confirmation from Trisha or her family regarding these claims.

Addressing her wedding buzz earlier, Trisha shared that she is open to marriage if she finds the right person, but added that “the right time hasn’t come yet.” The actress made it clear that she is currently content being single and focused on her work and personal priorities.

For the unversed, Trisha was previously engaged to entrepreneur Varun Manian in 2015, but the engagement was called off soon after. Reports back then suggested that differences arose over her decision to continue acting after marriage.

Meanwhile, there have also been rumours about Trisha’s alleged relationship with her Ghilli co-star Thalapathy Vijay. While neither of them has ever addressed the speculation, their past pictures together and travel sightings often rekindle fan curiosity.

On the professional front, Trisha has her hands full with two major upcoming films — Vishwambhara alongside Chiranjeevi, and the Tamil film Karuppu. Both projects are expected to mark an exciting new phase in her illustrious career.