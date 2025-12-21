Is Varanasi India’s biggest film? Priyanka Chopra reacts on Kapil show

Hyderabad: Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up for his most ambitious project yet, titled Varanasi. The film has already become one of the most anticipated Indian movies even before its release. Featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, the film promises a grand global adventure mounted on an unprecedented scale.

The recently released title glimpse created massive excitement among fans. With striking visuals, intense background score, and a mysterious tone, the teaser hinted at a never before seen world crafted by Rajamouli. Expectations are sky high, as audiences believe the filmmaker is once again aiming to push Indian cinema to international standards.

PC Reveals the Varanasi’s Massive Budget

Adding to the buzz, global star Priyanka Chopra, who plays the female lead, recently appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4. During a fun conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Priyanka confirmed a key detail that had not been officially announced earlier.

She revealed that Varanasi is being made on a staggering budget of around Rs 1,300 crore. This makes it the biggest budget film in Tollywood history and the most expensive project of Rajamouli’s career so far. The revelation left both the audience and fans stunned.

Power Packed Cast and Global Vision

Apart from Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a crucial role. The music is composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani, while the film is produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya.

Currently in production, Varanasi is expected to release worldwide in 2027. With its massive budget, star cast, and Rajamouli’s vision, the film is already being seen as a game changer for Indian cinema.