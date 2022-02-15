ISB bags top ranks in two global MBA rankings

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB)has topped the chart among the Indian business schools in two prestigious global rankings.

ISB’s Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) has been ranked 32nd globally in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA 2022 ranking, and ISB has been ranked number 11 globally in the Poets & Quants (P&Q) composite ranking of the top international MBA programmes 2021-2022.

In the FT Global MBA 2022 ranking, ISB has been ranked number one in India and fourth in Asia. Alumni from the PGP Class of 2018 were surveyed for this year’s ranking. ISB is ranked number one globally in terms of salary percentage Increase.

This top-ranking underlines that ISB offers students a fulfilling and rewarding career path. ISB’s efforts and initiatives in fostering gender diversity in all its programmes have started to shine as the 38 per cent of female students in the surveyed class is the highest number compared with other FT 2022 ranked schools in India, ISB said in the statement.

The business school has been ranked 11th globally in the Poets & Quants (P&Q) composite ranking of the top international MBA programmes of 2021-2022. ISB ranks number one among Indian B schools.

P&Q ranks programmes based on data gained from popular and influential ranking sources.

“ISB has carved a niche and stands tall as a much sought-after business school in India. The rankings awarded by Financial Times and Poets & Quants bear testimony to this fact. The career progression of ISB students has always been inspiring and has paved the way for new growth trajectories. FT ranks us as #1 globally in salary percentage increase, reiterating that ISB offers a fulfilling and rewarding career path,” said Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB.