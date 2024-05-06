ISC, ICSE results announced

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi announced results for the ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) Examinations Year 2024 on Monday.

The passing percentage for the academic year 2023-2024 stood at 99.47% (2,42,328 students) for class 10th while 98.19% (98,088 passed) for class 12th.

The number of students appearing for the Class 10th examinations was 99,901, out of which there were 52,765 boys (52.82%) and 47,136 girls (47.18%)

In both exams, girls achieved better results, with girls achieving a pass percentage of 99.65% against 99.31% of boys in class 10th. For class 12th, girls achieved a pass percentage of 98.92% while boys achieved a pass percentage of 97.53%.

For class 10th, the Western region has the highest pass percentage with 99.91% followed by the Southern region (99.88%).

For class 12th, the Southern region has the highest pass percentage (99.53%) followed by the Western region (99.32%).

For class 10th, 1,088 differently-abled students with learning difficulties took the exams and 98 of them obtained marks above 90%. While 40 visually challenged students took the exam and 12 candidates obtained marks above 90%.

236 differently abled students with learning difficulties took the class 12th exam and 18 of them scored marks above 90%. While 11 visually challenged students took the exam and two obtained marks above 90%.

The students can check their results on CISCE’s website: https://cisce.org or https://results.cisce.org, on the CAREERS portal and on the DigiLocker Portal.