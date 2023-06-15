ISF and TMC clash in West Bengal

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 15th June 2023 8:31 pm IST
South 24 Parganas: Police personnel keep a vigil during a clash between supporters of Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bhangore area ahead of the upcoming Panchayat poll, in South 24 Parganas, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

