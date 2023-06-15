ISF and TMC clash in West Bengal

South 24 Parganas: Police personnel keep a vigil during a clash between supporters of Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bhangore area ahead of the upcoming Panchayat poll, in South 24 Parganas, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) South 24 Parganas: Police personnel keep a vigil during a clash between supporters of Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bhangore area ahead of the upcoming Panchayat poll, in South 24 Parganas, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) South 24 Parganas: View of a car set ablaze during a clash between supporters of Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bhangore area ahead of the upcoming Panchayat poll, in South 24 Parganas, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)