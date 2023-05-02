Isha Ambani’s Chanel bag at Met Gala 2023 is worth Rs…

Mumbai: The MET Gala 2023 has once again sparked the fashion world, and Isha Ambani has stolen the show with her stunning saree-inspired gown. Prabal Gurung’s black-hued satin collection had been embroidered with thousands of crystals and pearls, making it a true masterpiece.

But that’s not all; Isha’s fashion sense was flawless as well. Her soft, wavy hairdo and minimal makeup made her look dreamy and sublime. Lorraine Schwartz’s diamond necklaces and embellished choker added a glamorous touch to her ensemble. Every detail of her outfit, from the hand-embellished saree gown to the Chanel ‘Doll Bag,’ was carefully designed.

Do you know how much the bag costs? It is worth Rs. 24 lakhs. Yes, you read that correctly.

Isha’s designer ensemble was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld (german fashion designer), and her accessories reflected her love for her Indian roots. Her one-of-a-kind Chanel clutch, which featured a doll face inspired by a traditional Indian bride, was an exquisite piece that complemented her overall look.

Social media has been abuzz with Isha Ambani’s Met Gala 2023 look, which has taken the internet by storm. Her mesmerizing ensemble has been the talk of the town, with people praising her impeccable style and elegant appearance. Isha’s stunning outfit and overall look have left everyone awestruck, and many are eagerly waiting to see what other fashion statements she has in store for us in the future. It’s safe to say that Isha has made a lasting impression on the fashion world with her show-stopping appearance at the Met Gala 2023.