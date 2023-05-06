Naga Chaitanya enjoys Hyderabad’s iconic food at Charminar 

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is known for its rich culture, delicious food, and friendly people. And who better to accompany you on your culinary explorations of the city than Tollywood superstar Naga Chaitanya and foodie influencer Ravitej Ravuri? The pair recently spent a day in the city, exploring some of the best food joints and feasting on some delectable delicacies.

Their first stop was Hotel Nayaab, a city institution known for its delectable biryanis and kebabs. The aroma of spices and herbs filled the air as soon as they walked into the restaurant, making their taste buds tingle with excitement. The restaurant’s warm and inviting atmosphere only enhanced the experience, making it ideal for a comfortable meal.

Chay and Ravitej did not waste any time in ordering some of the restaurant’s signature dishes. Every dish they tried was a delight to the senses, from the spicy chicken 65 to the succulent mutton biryani. After the fiery dishes, the duo indulged in some delectable desserts to cool down their taste buds.

Chay and Ravitej went to Nimrah Cafe and Bakery near Charminar after a satisfying meal at Hotel Nayaab. This iconic eatery is well-known for its Irani chai and delectable Osmania biscuits. The aroma of freshly brewed chai filled the air as they entered the cafe, making them feel immediately at ease.

Chay can be seen enjoying some amazing food and chai at Nimrah Cafe and Bakery in a video shared by Street byte Ravitej Ravuri. Every sip and bite were a visual delight, from the fluffy and buttery Osmania biscuits to the aromatic and refreshing chai.

Chay’s stop at Nimrah Cafe and Bakery to promote his upcoming film “Custody” only added to the excitement and buzz surrounding the film. Hyderabad is a foodie and culture enthusiast’s dream, with its rich cultural heritage and delicious food.

Naga Chaitanya and Ravitej Ravuri’s exploration of some of Hyderabad’s best food joints was a memorable experience. Every dish they tried, from the spicy biryanis to the refreshing chai, was a testament to the city’s love of food and hospitality. If you ever find yourself in Hyderabad, make sure to stop by Hotel Nayaab and Nimrah Cafe and Bakery to sample the city’s culinary delights.