Isha Malviya turns tourist in Hyderabad, spotted in Laad Bazaar

Hyderabad: Irani chai, bun maska and a little bangle shopping. Isha Malviya’s Hyderabad outing had quite the local flavour. The actress visited Charminar in a pink dress and explored the Old City, making time for its food and shopping stops.

The visit saw Isha enjoying Irani chai with Osmania biscuits and bun maska. While Charminar was on her itinerary, the actress clearly had more than a sightseeing stop planned, following up her tea break with a trip to Laad Bazaar.

For Hyderabadis, the combination needs little introduction. Osmania biscuits are a familiar accompaniment to Irani chai, while bun maska adds a buttery bite to the spread. Together, they made for a fitting introduction to the Old City’s café culture.

After the refreshments, Isha headed to Laad Bazaar, where she was spotted shopping for bangles. Her pink outfit brought a fashion element to the visit, but it was her choice of stops that gave the outing its distinctly Hyderabadi character.

Located beside Charminar, Laad Bazaar is known for its bangle shops, with displays ranging from everyday accessories to elaborate wedding sets. Isha’s shopping stop followed a route familiar to many visitors who combine a trip to the monument with a look around the market.

On the work front, Isha made her television debut with Udaariyaan in 2021, playing Jasmine. She later participated in Bigg Boss 17, bringing her to a wider reality television audience. Her Hyderabad outing offered a more casual glimpse of the actress, away from the on-screen drama.