Ishq Murshid: Bilal Abbas Khan’s total earnings for 31 episodes

Islamabad: The Pakistani drama series “Ishq Murshid” has captured the hearts of Indian viewers, emerging as one of the most trending and watched dramas across the border. Starring popular actors Bilal Abbas Khan as Shahmeer Sikandar and Fazal Baksh, and Durefishan Saleem as Shibra, the show garnered attention swiftly, with its song ‘Tere Mera Hai Pyaar Amar’ becoming an instant hit among Instagram users.

The makers are set to pull the curtains soon and all eyes are on its conclusion. The last episode is scheduled to premiere in theaters in Pakistan on May 3, while the Indian audience can catch it on YouTube on May 5th.

Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem’s on-screen chemistry has won millions of hearts, consistently trending on social media platforms. Fans are eagerly anticipating the details surrounding the lead pair.

Bilal Abbas Khan’s Salary Per Episode

With the show nearing its end, let’s have a look at Bilal Abbas Khan’s total earnings from Ishq Murshid. Previously, it was reported that the talented actor commands a remarkable fee of 2 lakh (PKR) per episode for his iconic roles in the show. As the finale marks the 31st episode, Bilal’s earnings for the entire series stand at approximately Rs 62 lakhs (PKR).

As fans gear up for the much-anticipated last episode of Ishq Murshid, excitement is palpable.

