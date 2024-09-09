Ishq Murshid fever still on, Durefishan Saleem’s video goes viral

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Ishq Murshid captivated audiences when it aired, with its compelling storyline, stellar performances by lead actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, and the hit song ‘Tere Mera Hai Pyaar Amar.’ This soulful track took social media by storm, inspiring countless Instagram reels and becoming a fan favorite even after the drama concluded.

And now, a video of a man singing Tere Mera Hai Pyaar Amar’ on the streets of London has gone viral on social media. The video, which dates back to July, captures a nostalgic moment when Durefishan Saleem was on vacation in London.

While strolling down Oxford Street, she was surprised by a street performer serenading her with the beloved song. The actress, visibly moved, recorded the performance as she walked with her friends, appreciating the sweet gesture.

On the professional front, Durefishan Saleem, known for her remarkable roles in dramas like Jaise Aapke Marzi and Ishq Murshid, is now set to make her mark internationally. She has joined the cast of the second season of the Turkish TV series Selahaddin Eyyubi, which chronicles the heroic tale of Sultan Saladin. Her fans are eagerly anticipating her debut in the Turkish entertainment industry, following her successful career in Pakistan.