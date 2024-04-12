Ishq Murshid’s Bilal Abbas Khan, Durefishan visit Madinah together?

Islamabad: Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, known for their roles as ‘Shahmeer’ and ‘Shibra’ in Hum TV’s hit drama ‘Ishq Murshid,’ have captured the hearts of audiences with their on-screen chemistry. Their compelling performances have not only earned them widespread acclaim but have also fueled dating rumors due to their off-screen camaraderie.

And now, fresh speculations suggest that Bilal and Durefishan may have visited Madinah together, adding fuel to the ongoing rumors about their relationship. Durefishan celebrated Eid in Makkah and shared glimpses of her visit to the holy cities on social media.

Likewise, a video of Bilal Abbas Khan from Madinah has been circulating online, further stirring curiosity among fans.

Bilal Abbas Khan is celebrating Eid in Harmain Sharif this year by performing Umrah MashaAllah 💓 🌙✨#BilalAbbasKhan #EidMubarak #UmrahMubarak pic.twitter.com/J9dD2Cv4Ku — Bilal Abbas FC (@bilalabbas24x7) April 10, 2024

Although it’s rumored that the duo visited Saudi Arabia with their respective families, there has been no official confirmation regarding this matter.

Bilal Abbas Khan, Durefishan Saleem’s Dating Rumours

Pakistani netizens have been buzzing with discussions, with many insiders dropping hints about Bilal and Durefishan’s alleged romance.

In one of the episodes of Something Haute, hosts Hasaan and Amna indirectly hinted at Bilal and Durefishan’s relationship while discussing “Ishq Murshid.” Their comments about the actors’ chemistry sparked speculation, especially when they chuckled about the possibility of love blossoming between them. Previously, Bilal’s friends, Awais and Omer, had also teased him about Durefishan, adding credibility to the ongoing rumors.