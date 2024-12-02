ISKCON row: Far-right outfits breach Bangladesh mission in Agartala

New Delhi: The premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala were breached by Hindu Sangharsh Samity, a Hindutwa outfit affiliated to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Monday, December 2.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the incident as “deeply regrettable”, and said that the government is beefing up security at the Bangladeshi missions in India to prevent the consular properties from being targeted.

The MEA’s comments came hours after thousands of people took out a massive rally near the Bangladeshi mission in the capital city of Tripura protesting the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh as well as attacks on the Hindu community in the neighbouring country.

over 50 protesters reportedly entered the premises of the Bangladeshi mission in Agartala, triggering concerns among the officials at the complex.

It is understood that the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi is protesting the “breach” at its mission in Agartala.

‘Diplomatic properties not to be targeted’

In its statement, the MEA said the government is taking action to step up security for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and other missions of the country in India.

“Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances,” it said.

“The government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their deputy/assistant high commissions in the country,” it said.

India had on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the “surge” of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus.

New Delhi also hoped that the case relating to Das, arrested on a charge of sedition, would be dealt with in a just, fair and transparent manner.

Das was arrested at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday last in connection with a sedition case, allegedly for flying a saffron flag above Bangladesh’s national flag during a religious rally.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus came to power following the stepping down of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

