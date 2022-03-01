ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad take on Jamshedpur in top of the table clash

Bambolim: After a crucial victory over Kerala Blasters last week, Hyderabad FC take on the in-form Jamshedpur FC in a rescheduled Round-12 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Tuesday to decide the top spot.

Hyderabad, currently at the top of the table, have 35 points from 18 games while Owen Coy’e’s side are second, just a point behind, in their 17 league games. The Red Miners will book their spot in the playoffs if they can avoid defeat while HFC can take a step closer to the league shield with a positive result on the night.

Jamshedpur needed a late winner to see off NorthEast United in the last round, to make it four wins in their last four league games. Coyle’s side has the second-best goal difference in the league and have been one of the most consistent sides in the competition leading into this game.

The likes of Ricky Lallawmawma, Daniel Chukwu, Laldinliana Renthlei, Jordan Murray and Boris Singh have been in fine form this season. However, Greg Stewart, the star of their season so far, will miss this game with a suspension for the accumulation of yellow cards.

Hyderabad FC, lifted by the sensational form of Bartholomew Ogbeche, will look to put in a strong performance this time as well. Ogbeche has 17 goals in 17 games and will eye more goal-scoring records in the last couple of league games this season.

The backline and the midfield have also been a strong suit for Hyderabad FC who will, however, miss the services of Juanan, who also remains suspended for this game.

Manolo’s men have yet to beat Coyle’s Jamshedpur, with all three ties between the sides from the start of the last season ending in stalemates. The Red Miners do boast of the solitary win from two seasons back.

Hyderabad can extend the lead at the top with a win while Jamshedpur can dislodge them off the top spot after a long time if they can take all three points from this game.