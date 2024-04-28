Islam allows couples to meet prior to nikah for the purpose of selection

Hyderabad: Does Islam allow couples to meet before nikah? It is one of the most frequently asked questions. According to Shariah, the intended spouses are permitted to see each other for the purpose of selection and also permitted to ask and give opinions.

The reasoning behind this is that a man and a woman must ‘know’ each other and develop an understanding before they decide to marry. However, the couple is not permitted to be alone in a closed room or go out together alone.

To observe the boundaries set by Islam, it is recommended for couples to meet in the presence of a guardian or family member.

Islam gives significant importance to nikah

In Islam, marriage is considered a sacred bond between two individuals that forms the foundation of a family. It is not only encouraged but also considered a religious obligation to perform nikah as early as possible.

If you are struggling to find the right life partner, don’t worry as Siasat Matri can help you in the journey of finding a spouse that fits your expectations.

At Siasat Matri, the dedicated team not only helps prospective brides and grooms in expressing the qualities they are looking for in their life partner by guiding them while registering online on the portal but also suggests perfect profiles after careful analysis of their requirements.

Those who become members of Siasat Matri not only get access to thousands of profiles but also get services such as video matrimonial service, invite-only matrimonial conclave, etc.

These services are offered to ensure that the prospective brides and grooms find life partners for nikah which has great importance in Islam.

Register free

As the holy month of Ramzan ended, Hyderabad Muslim families intensified their search for life partners for the marriages of their sons and daughters. It is the right time to register with Siasat Matri and start searching for your soul mate for marriage.

Don’t wait any longer; it’s your turn to embark on the journey that begins after Nikah. Register (click here) for free, and all services can be accessed on mobile by downloading the Android application of ‘Siasat Matri’ from the Google Play store (Download Now) & the iOS App for Apple (Download Now).

Still have queries? Feel free to contact the Siasat Matri team by dialing +919550494556 or +917207244144 or +917207524803.