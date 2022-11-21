Islam has made marriage easy, we made it difficult: Speaker at Du Ba Du

Hyderabad: The 121st Du Ba Du Mulaqat programme organized by Siasat and Millat in association with the Management Committee of Jamia Masjid Karkhana held at Dargah Lala Shah Ground, Secunderabad where a large number of parents participated in this programme. Parents from nearby areas around Karkhana, Secunderabad, many from the old city of Hyderabad and even from districts participated in this programme to search for the match of their loved ones.

Separate counters were set up to check for the desired educational qualifications of marriage aspirants, in which experienced and trained volunteers helped the parents in choosing the right match by counseling them.

President of Jama Masjid Committee Mirza Ghouse Ahmed welcomed the participants and highlighted various activities that are being carried out by the committee of Jamia Masjid. He said many training programs are being held to make girls and women skilled, in which a large number of women and students are participating. Apart from this, an Ijtema (gathering) of women is also organized to acquaint them with religious knowledge.

Maulana Nazeer Ahmed, Khatib of Jamia Masjid Karkhana said that in the life-giving message of Islam, marriage has been made very easy, but Muslims have adopted the culture and customs of foreigners and made it very difficult. He said that Islam has allowed a man to marry four times in the event that he pays the rights of all four of them. Marriage, which is the Sunnah of the Prophet ﷺ, can only be possible when the man is obliged to pay the rights of his wife.

The Management Committee of Jamia Masjid Karkhana made elaborate arrangements to make this programme a success. The committee members were working really hard for the last two weeks especially the President of Jama Masjid Mirza Ghouse Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed, Syed Khwaja Osmanuddin, Wahed Khan, Syed Khwaja Iftequar Ghouri, Muzaffer Khan, Arif Hussain Quadri, Rasheed Khan, Syed Toufeeq Ahmed, Syed Khwaja Faizuddin Ahmed, Mohammed Saleem, Mohammed Akbar, Mohammed Javeed, Syed Azharuddin, Mohammed Ibrahim Khan, and others.