Islamic scholar arrested in Jordan over video on Christmas, later released

The Jordanian Intelligence Services on Tuesday, December 23, arrested Islamic scholar Dr Ayman Al- Balawi after he posted a video regarding urging people not to celebrate Christmas.

In the video, Al-Balawi explained the Sharia ruling on Christmas, and urged Muslims not to celebrate the festival. According to reports, the scholar’s daughter, Ghaida Al- Balawi, said he was arrested without any explanation and the family was not informed of his location.

In the video, the Al-Balawi is heard saying in Arabic, “I was really impressed by an initiative that our Turkish brothers started about New Year’s celebrations. Young men go out — and I’ve even seen groups of young women doing this too — and talk to people, asking, “why don’t we, as Muslims, want to celebrate the New Year?” Each person gives one or two reasons. It’s a great idea, and I’m going to follow their example.”

He further urges all Islamic and Arab countries to start similar initiatives. “This strengthens our faith and dignity, reinforces our Islamic identity and educates Muslims,” he said.

The scholar adds that the reason he asks Muslims to refrain from celebrating Christmas is that, “Jesus, peace be upon him, was a noble prophet and one of the greatest messengers of God, but he is not God, nor is he the son of God.”

“If I participate in celebrating this occasion, it might be seen as my acknowledgment or acceptance of this incorrect belief. That’s my reason,” Al-Balawi said.

Al-Balawi is not the only one who’s been arrested for speaking against Christmas.

Another preacher, Ayman al-Utum, also mentioned that his son Hassan, who was studying at the Hashemite University, was arrested along with a group of other young people after they planned to launch a campaign directed at Muslims to speak about the Islamic prohibition on celebrating Christmas.

Al-Balawi was later released by authorities.