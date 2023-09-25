Islamophobic remarks: BJP MP Bidhuri meets J P Nadda after show cause notice

Bidhuri met Nadda at the BJP headquarters, days after he was issued a show-cause notice by the party for his remarks.

New Delhi: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, under flak for using derogatory words against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, met the ruling party president J P Nadda on Monday.

There was no official word on what transpired in the meeting.

Amid demand by several opposition parties that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla take action against him, many BJP MPs have written to the Chair, alleging that Ali “instigated” Bidhuri and seeking probe into his utterances as well.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

