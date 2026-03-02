Mumbai: Popular music composer Ismail Darbar, best known for his memorable collaborations with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has opened up about his personal life, second marriage, and his family’s interfaith values.

Ismail Darbar, who married Ayesha as his second wife, revealed that she had embraced Islam after their marriage. In a recent podcast with Subhojit Ghosh, the composer spoke candidly about the most difficult phase of his life and credited his wife for standing by him through it. He shared that nearly 20 years of his life were extremely challenging, but Ayesha remained his strongest support system.

Recalling Bhansali’s words during that time, Darbar said the filmmaker once told him that he had survived only because of his wife’s strength and support. According to Darbar, Ayesha’s presence helped him navigate both personal and professional struggles when he felt close to giving up.

Ismail Darbar with his wife Ayesha and son Imaan

Speaking about their son, Imaan, Darbar highlighted how the child respects and follows both Hindu and Muslim traditions.

“After one year of my marriage, my son was born and Bhansali named him, Imaan. And his Hindu name is Maan. When he goes to his maternal grandparents’ home, he’s called Maan there. He also stands in the pooja, puts tilak on his forehead. I have taught him to respect the religion in which he is born, but also respect all the other religions,” Ismail Darbar said.

Earlier, Ismail Darbar had also addressed questions about his second marriage while he was still married to his first wife, Farzana. He clarified in a previous interview that he did not force Ayesha to convert to Islam and that her decision was personal. He also admitted that his first marriage had been strained for years before he remarried and that he had moved out prior to tying the knot with Ayesha in Surat.

From his first marriage with Farzana, Ismail Darbar has three children Awez, Zaid, and Anam. Awez is a well-known choreographer and social media personality, while Zaid is an actor married to actress Gauahar Khan. With Ayesha, the music composer shares his youngest son, Imaan.

Ismail Darbar began his career as a composer with Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, which earned him a National Award. He went on to compose music for several notable films including Devdas, Kisna, Shakti: The Power, and Kanchi. Despite the ups and downs in his personal life, Ismail Darbar continues to be remembered for his soulful music and enduring contribution to Indian cinema.