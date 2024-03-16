ISPL: Amitabh Bachchan spotted cheering for his team Majhi Mumbai in full josh

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday cheered for his team Majhi Mumbai’s Indian Street Premier League final match against Tigers of Kolkata. at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

In the viral videos, Big B can be seen in full ‘Josh’ as he was cheering for his team.

He was seen wearing a white hoodie that he paired with black joggers and sports shoes.

They were also joined by Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Amitabh Bachchan owns the Majhi Mumbai team in the ISPL, which is the first-ever tennis ball cricket league where the matches will be played inside a stadium. Majhi Mumbai on Thursday reached the finals of the tournament, beating Chennai Singams by 58 runs. They are playing the finals against the Tigers of Kolkata team.

The inaugural edition has witnessed action between six teams – Majhi Mumbai, Srinagar ke Veer, Chennai Singams, Tigers of Kolkata, Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Bangalore Strikers. The league kicked off on March 6.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He also has a courtroom drama film ‘Section 84’ in his kitty.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is receiving appreciation for his performance in the sports drama film, ‘Ghoomer’ alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi.

Helmed by R Balki, the film received a decent response from the audience.