Israel Adesanya asserts protection of assets amid legal battle with ex-girlfriend

UFC middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has confidently stated that his assets are well-protected amidst an ongoing legal dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell. In a notable parallel to the situation involving Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi’s divorce from Spanish actress Hiba Abouk, Adesanya has taken measures to ensure that his hard-earned wealth remains secure.

Drawing inspiration from Hakimi’s approach, the 33-year-old Nigerian-born fighter made the decision to shield his assets from potential claims. During Hakimi’s divorce proceedings, the Moroccan international transferred his entire fortune to his mother, effectively rendering Abouk ineligible for any share of his wealth. Adesanya now finds himself in a similar predicament and has expressed his determination to safeguard his financial interests.

In recent court proceedings initiated by Powdrell, she argued that her significant involvement in Adesanya’s life entitles her to a portion of his assets. However, Adesanya swiftly rebuffed these claims, expressing astonishment at the audacity of someone expecting to reap the benefits of his lifelong dedication and hard work.

Taking to Instagram, Adesanya shared his sentiments on the matter: “Very relatable… Imagine being so entitled that you believe you deserve what a man has tirelessly worked for. When you entered his life with nothing and sought to depart with millions. But, just like Achraf Hakimi, my assets are protected. While I could have pursued half of her possessions, I have no interest in claiming half of nothing.”

Adesanya’s resolve to safeguard his financial security underscores his belief in the principles of fairness and individual responsibility. The UFC Champion’s firm stance has resonated with many, highlighting the broader issue of asset protection and entitlement during divorce proceedings.

As legal proceedings continue, the world eagerly awaits the resolution of Israel Adesanya’s case. His determination to protect his assets, echoing the approach of Achraf Hakimi, sends a clear message about the importance of safeguarding one’s financial well-being in the face of personal upheavals.

(With Inputs taken from agencies)