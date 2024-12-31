Israel announced propaganda budget by USD 150M to combat Gaza narrative

Israel has dramatically announced its propaganda efforts through campaigning “hasbara,” with a significant budget increase for the 2025 fiscal year, Middle East Eye reported.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry will receive an extra 150 million dollars, representing a 20-fold increase in funding for what the government calls “consciousness warfare”.

This major investment aims to alter people’s perception globally of the ongoing military offence in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of thousands of civilians including infants and women.

According to the reports, the propaganda strategy will focus on three primary channels, The American college campus, social media and the international press.

The propaganda campaign will be coordinated with Jewish organisations in the United States of America and the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, indicating a comprehensive approach to managing the global narrative.

This comes at a time when Israel is at the centre of growing international criticism, especially over its armed forces operations and dropping poisonous bombs in Gaza.

The United Nations has stated severe attacks on medical facilities. From October 2023 to June 2024, 27 hospitals and 12 medical facilities in Gaza were targeted by 136 air strikes.

These attacks have stirred controversies of possible war crimes as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said hospitals are “death traps” for Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, the total population of the Gaza Strip has decreased by about 6 per cent.

Approximately, 45,541 Palestinians have been killed, about 11,000 people are missing and more than 100 thousand were forced to flee. Gaza’s economy has been reduced by a whopping 82 per cent, and unemployment in the strip stands at 80 per cent.

The Israeli war tactic even turned worse, the four Palestinian babies died of hypothermia in southern Gaza in just 72 hours, due to a drop in temperature and the ongoing Israeli siege on essential winter supplies.

Israel continues its massacres, disregarding UN Security Council resolutions and International Court of Justice orders to prevent genocide and improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

However, through its massive funding for this propaganda campaign, Israel largely funded by its historic ally The United States intends to counter growing international criticism and reshape the narrative surrounding its military actions in Gaza.