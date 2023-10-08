Israel appeals Egypt to help release captives from Gaza

There are an estimated 100 Israelis held in Gaza after being abducted by Hamas

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th October 2023 10:07 pm IST
Israel searching for survivors as empty migrant boat washes ashore
Representative image

Tel Aviv: Israel has asked Egypt to intervene for the release of the injured, elderly captives held by Hamas in Gaza, media reports said on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

There are an estimated 100 Israelis held in Gaza after being abducted by Hamas on Saturday, among them women, young children, elderly men and women and members of the military including officers, Ynet reported.

The IDF established a command center to gather up-to-date information about people missing and presumed taken to Gaza.

MS Education Academy

Information collected there is to be disseminated to all branches of the military and security services so as to have the most reliable information available as quickly as possible.

Also Read
India’s right wing embraces Israel, uses conflict to fuel Islamophobia

Some families have already been informed about the fate of their loved ones.

Attorney Uri Slonim, who had served as Israel’s coordinator for negotiations on MIAs and POWs said that Hamas will conduct a psychological war.

“Hamas will speak not only to the Israeli leaders but directly to the families of the captives to generate additional pressure. This issue is going to be long and complex in a way we have never before known,” Ynet reported.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th October 2023 10:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button