Israel approves AstraZeneca’s Covid drug for people with weakened immune systems

Jerusalem: The Israeli Ministry of Health has approved the administration of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld COVID-19 drug to people with weakened immune systems.

The antibody drug, which includes two injections of two types of long-acting antibodies given at the same time, is only authorised for those who are not currently infected or have not recently been exposed to an individual infected with the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.

The antibodies bind to the spike protein of the virus and neutralise the entry of the virus into the human cells, thus reducing the risk of developing a symptomatic disease, the ministry noted on Tuesday.

The drug has been shown to reduce severe morbidity and mortality from Covid by 83 per cent, it added.

The ministry approved the treatment for those aged 12 and above, weighing at least 40 kgs, with moderate to severely compromised immune systems.

In early December 2021, the treatment received an emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in certain adults and pediatric individuals with weakened immune systems or with a history of severe adverse reactions to a Covid vaccine.