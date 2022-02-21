Israel approves former general as cybersecurity chief

Portnoy, a 52-year-old former brigadier general in the Israel Defense Forces, was handpicked as the chief of cybersecurity by Bennett

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 21st February 2022 1:42 pm IST
Gaby Portnoy

Jerusalem: The Israeli Cabinet approved the appointment of the former general Gaby Portnoy as the chief of the National Cyber Directorate.

A statement issued by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said the Ministers voted in favour of the appointment, reports Xinhua news agency.

He currently serves as the chief operating officer of the Israel-based high-tech firm EnVizon Medical.

Portnoy  will replace Yigal Unna, who stepped down in January.

The National Cyber Directorate is the main body in charge of defending Israel’s cyberspace and building its cyber strength.

The directorate works to increase the protection of Israeli citizens and organizations by dealing with numerous daily cyber-attacks and in preparing for emergencies.

