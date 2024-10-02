Israel bans entry of UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres

Iran launched a 180-ballistic missile attack on Israel on Tuesday night in a joint effort between the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and allied militant groups, including Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Published: 2nd October 2024
'Middle East on brink': UN chief calls for de-escalation in region
In a major development, Israel, on Wednesday, October 2, banned the entry of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz announced the decision stating the United Nations failed to condemn Iran’s recent missile attack on the country.

On X platform, Katz wrote, “Today, I have banned UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres from entering Israel. Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil.”

The attack was in response to Israel’s killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, among several other leaders.

Guterres in his statement condemned the ‘latest attack in the Middle East’ without specifically naming Iran.

In response, the State of Israel’s X account replied, “We condemn your inability to string together a tweet which holds Iran responsible for firing 181 ballistic missiles at 10 million Israeli civilians.”

