Video of Israel PM Netanyahu running to hide amid Iran attack misleading

With mounting tension escalating between Iran and Israel, with the former launching a missile attack on the latter, a video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu running to a safety bunker is making rounds on social media platforms.

The video, mostly shared by pro-Iranian outlets shows Netanyahu running across hallways to a secured place.

Someone please give Benjamin Netanyahu a place to hide. The poor guy is not even running away.

After all, he saved his life by hiding in a bunker. He ran away and hid, leaving his countrymen to fend for themselves.

October 1, 2024

Video from 2021

However, the alleged video is three years old from 2021. The original video was shared by Mohammad Magadli, a journalist in 2021.

The original video allegedly shows Benjamin Netanyahu rushing through the corridors of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. A screenshot of the post is below.

On Tuesday night, October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel involving ballistic missiles, triggering widespread panic and sending citizens scrambling for shelter.

The attack was a collaborative effort between the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and allied militant groups, including Hezbollah and the Houthis. The attack was in response to Israel’s killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, among several other leaders.

Big mistake: Netanyahu

Responding to the attacks, Netanyahu while addressing the media, said Iran had made a ‘big mistake’. “Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it,” he said. “Whoever attacks us, we attack them.”

Hezbollah chief killed

On September 27, Israel, in a series of airstrikes killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah following a deadly strike on the alleged headquarters of the Lebanese militant group in the southern suburbs of Beirut. His death ignited widespread condemnation. Nasrallah was the long-standing leader of Hezbollah who had led the group for 32 years.

According to the latest reports, Hashem Safieddine is likely to succeed Nasrallah as Hezbollah leader. Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem will temporarily assume leadership.

Hashem Safieddine, born in 1964 in southern Lebanon is Nasrallah’s cousin and currently serves as head of Hezbollah’s executive council. He has been within the organization since its inception in 1982 and has trained for leadership since 1994 after completing his religious sciences studies in Iran’s Qom City. Safieddine is responsible for handling Hezbollah’s politico business and managing its financial operations.