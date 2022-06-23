Israel begins building 45-kilometre-long wall in West Bank

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 23rd June 2022 2:53 pm IST
Israel begins building 45-kilometre-long wall in West Bank
Photo: Palestinian News Agency

Jerusalem: Israel has begun building a 9-metre-tall wall to replace the old fence barrier in the northern occupied West Bank, said Israeli Defense Ministry, citing security reasons.

The 45-kilometre-long wall will stretch from near the Palestinian village of Salem, east of Nablus city in the northern West Bank, to the north of Tulkarm city, the Ministry added on Wednesday in a statement.

Also Read
Palestinians condemn Israeli decision to hold wine festival in Beersheba Mosque

“The security barrier will include a massive concrete wall, protection measures and other technological means,” the Ministry said,

MS Education Academy

The project was approved by Israeli government in April amid a wave of deadly Palestinian attacks in Israeli cities, and a total of 360 million shekels (about $104 million) were allocated for the construction, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Israel closes water provision to Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque

The controversial fence barrier built about 20 years ago has been a key symbol of Israel’s control over the West Bank, with Israel arguing it is necessary to prevent Palestinian attacks and the Palestinians charging it as a feature of racial segregation and the Israeli apartheid regime.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button