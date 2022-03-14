Israel calls for meet to discuss sanctions on Russian-Israelis

Israel is walking on a tight rope as it struggles with a situation that involves dealing with dozens of Jewish Russians as Western nations increase sanctions on businesspersons with personal ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the past, many businesspersons in Russia are believed to have been given Israeli citizenship.

The Israeli government has called for a high-level committee to decide how to maintain its status as a haven for any Jew even as they attempt to away from the ongoing sanctions.

Also Read China locks down city amid worst COVID outbreak in two years

Israel has surprisingly risen as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia due to its friendly ties with both countries. However, it has not joined the sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and others. But as the war continues, pressure builds over the country to choose sides.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 TV station, the US under-secretary of state for political affairs, Victoria Nuland said, “What we are asking among other things is for every democracy around the world to join us in the financial and export control sanctions that we have put on Putin.”

“You don’t want to become the last haven for dirty money that’s fuelling Putin’s wars,” she added.

Since the disintegration of the Soviet Union, around one million Jews from Russia and other former Soviet republics have moved to Israel. In recent years, a growing number of tycoons from the former Soviet Union have joined them.

Joining the sanctions would risk drawing Russian ire and jeopardize Israel’s unique role.