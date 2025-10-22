Israel claims killing of Hezbollah Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon strike

Beirut: Israel said it had killed Issa Ahmad Karbala, a platoon commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, in an airstrike on Ain Qana area of southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning, October 22.

In a post on X, the IDF said Karbala was responsible for moving weapons to various locations in Lebanon and coordinating attacks on Israeli targets. It added that “the activities of Karbala constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon” and that it would continue efforts “to eliminate threats” to Israel.

Karbala was targeted while riding a motorbike in Ain Qana, about midway between Beirut and the border with Israel.

As per media reports, Karbala had dropped off his six-year-old son, Ali al-Akbar, at Al-Mahdi School in Kfarfila shortly before the strike. He was reportedly heading to visit the grave of his other son, Mahdi, who died a few months earlier in an accident.

Hezbollah’s Radwan Force is regarded as its most elite military unit, responsible for special operations and cross-border missions.

The strike comes days after Israeli forces destroyed sites in Nabatieh, around 10 kilometres from Ain Qana, which the IDF described as Hezbollah infrastructure. Israel says the group has been attempting to re-establish military positions across Lebanon.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in November 2024, Israel continues to conduct airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Under the deal, Israeli troops were expected to withdraw fully by January 2025, but the army still maintains a presence at several border outposts.