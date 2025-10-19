Israel commits 47 violations since Gaza ceasefire took effect

Gaza Strip: Israel has committed 47 violations of the Gaza ceasefire that came into effect on Friday, October 10, resulting in 38 Palestinian deaths and 143 injuries, the Government Media Office in Gaza said.

In a statement, the office accused Israeli forces of carrying out “serious and repeated breaches” since the ceasefire was announced, calling the actions “a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”

The report detailed that Israeli troops opened fire on civilians, conducted shelling and airstrikes, and detained several residents across the Gaza Strip. The office said these acts demonstrated Israel’s continued aggression despite the declared cessation of hostilities.

It added that tanks and armoured vehicles positioned near residential areas, as well as drones and remote targeting systems, were used in the assaults. The violations reportedly affected all governorates of the Gaza Strip.

The media office held Israel responsible for the ongoing attacks and urged the United Nations and the ceasefire guarantors to act swiftly to ensure civilian protection and prevent further escalation.

On Saturday, October 9, a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel was reached through international mediation, based on a proposal by US President Donald Trump. The truce began the following day, marking the official end of two years of conflict.

Under the agreement, Israel was to withdraw its forces to the “Yellow Line,” return Israeli captives—both living and deceased—and release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal told Al Jazeera that about 70,000 tonnes of unexploded ordnance remain scattered across the enclave as a result of Israeli bombardments.