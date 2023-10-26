Israel conducts overnight ground raids into Gaza as war rages on

After three weeks of pummeling Gaza with airstrikes, the Israeli forces said it conduced overnight ground raids into the territory, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

The IDF conducted brief but expansive land incursions into Gaza using tanks ahead of the expected full-blown ground invasion.

As the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, entering 20th day on Thursday, October 26, Israel forces have been carrying out ground raid into northern Gaza Strip overnight. The IDF described the latest ground raid as larger than previously carried out these weeks.

The Israeli army said it conducted an overnight ground raid inside Gaza targeting Hamas positions using tanks. “Overnight, the IDF conducted a targeted raid using tanks in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of preparations for the next stages of combat,” IDF said.

Taking to X, the Israeli army said the raid was carried out in preparation for the next stages of combat, possibly referencing the large-scale invasion threatened by Israeli leaders in the war against Hamas.

During the overnight raid, the Israeli soldiers killed several Hamas fighters, damaged infrastructure, and targeted antitank posts

In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza.



IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts.



The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory.

What is the death toll of Israel-Hamas war?

The war is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.

Gaza health ministry said more than 7,000 have been killed and about 17,439 wounded. The authorities said 70 percent of the dead were children (3,000), women (1584), and elderly (364).

On the Israeli side, at least 1,405 people have been killed including 306 soldiers, 5,132 wounded and over 220 are being held hostage. Four female hostages were released this week by the Hamas.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has called for global protests to “stop the war of extermination against Gaza” and open the Rafah crossing linking Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military reported on Thursday that the number of people held hostage in the Gaza Strip since Hamas cross-border raids on October 7 has reached 224, with the number potentially increasing further.

Israel must agree to a complete ceasefire in Gaza in order to allow urgently needed humanitarian aid to be brought in, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said in The Hague on Thursday.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said, “There is no safe place in Gaza Strip. The reality today in Gaza is that there is not much humanity left and hell is settling in.”

Palestinian journalist Duaa Sharaf and her child were killed in the early hours of Thursday after Israeli jets bombed her house in Gaza.

Israeli forces have detained at least 85 Palestinians overnight.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal urged India to call for an immediate ceasefire due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating that partisanship is not acceptable. — PTI

