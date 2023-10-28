Israel ‘cuts ties’ with Starlink after Musk offers help to aid groups in Gaza

Elon Musk’s offer to help restore the internet in the war-hit Gaza has not gone down well with Israel. In response, the Israeli government reportedly cut all ties with Elon Musk’s Starlink.

“Upon Elon Musk’s announcement to connect StarLink with humanitarian aid groups in Gaza, Israel stated: We will use ALL MEANS to FIGHT this,” prominent American political streamer, Jackson Hinkle posted on X.

🚨🇮🇱 ISRAEL IS ANGRY WITH MUSK:



Upon Elon Musk’s announcement to connect StarLink with humanitarian aid groups in Gaza, Israel stated: “We will use ALL MEANS to FIGHT this!” pic.twitter.com/dALsMUsAwH — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 28, 2023

“Due to statements by Elon Musk, who promised satellite communications to internationally recognized organizations in the Gaza Strip, we have taken this position,” he quoted Israeli authorities in another post.

Elon Musk announced on Saturday his satellite-based communication Starlink “will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organisations in Gaza.”

Musk made these remarks in response to US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez post in X, stating that cutting off communications in Gaza was “unacceptable.”

Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, was also deployed in Ukraine shortly after the country was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

Meanwhile, Israel said on Saturday the next stage of its war with Hamas had begun after expanding its ground operations in Gaza. Israeli military aircraft carried out a series of intense nighttime airstrikes in northern Gaza, targeting around 150 underground facilities, according to an announcement by the army on Saturday, AFP reported.