Israel demolishes another high-rise in Gaza City

Jerusalem: Israel’s military said Monday that it demolished a 12-storey office building in Gaza City, 90 minutes after warning residents to evacuate the area.

Over the past several days, Israel has destroyed multiple high-rise buildings in Gaza City, warning that Hamas has installed surveillance infrastructure in them.

The demolitions are part of Israel’s ramped-up offensive to take control of what it portrays as Hamas’ last remaining stronghold, urging Palestinians to flee parts of Gaza City for a designated humanitarian zone in the territory’s south.

The demolition came as US President Donald Trump said that he was giving his “last warning” to Hamas regarding a possible ceasefire.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed Trump’s claim that Israel had accepted his proposed deal, during a Monday news conference in Budapest with Hungary’s foreign minister.

“I hope this attempt by the American administration will be accepted,” Saar said.

Also on Monday, two Palestinian attackers killed six people in a shooting attack at a busy intersection in Jerusalem.