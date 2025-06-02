Israel destroys North Gaza’s only dialysis centre treating over 160 patients

Israeli airstrikes have completely destroyed the Qatari-funded Nour Al-Kaabi Dialysis Centre, located at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip.

The facility was the only dialysis centre in northern Gaza, providing life-saving treatment to over 160 patients with kidney failure.

The latest attack on Sunday, June 1, occurred just weeks after the centre had reopened following damage from a previous strike.

Muneer al-Boursh, Director General of the Ministry of Health, shared images and videos of the destroyed facility on X.

“After it was renovated and reopened just weeks ago to serve dialysis patients in Gaza City and the northern governorate—despite operating under severe shortages of fuel and medical supplies—the Israeli occupation has destroyed the Nour Al-Kaabi Dialysis Centre at the Indonesian Hospital,” al-Boursh wrote.

“The destruction of this centre is a catastrophic blow to the health system,” a medical source told Wafa News Agency, warning of dire consequences for the remaining patients. “This is a disaster with consequences we cannot yet fully comprehend.”

According to medical sources cited by Wafa, at least 41 percent of kidney failure patients have died since the beginning of the war, primarily due to the lack of access to dialysis and the destruction of essential medical infrastructure.