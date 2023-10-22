Israel evacuates 14 more communities near Lebanese border: Defense Ministry

After Israel's retaliation for the Hamas attack on October 7, the Lebanese-based Islamist militia group has consistently launched attacks on Israeli settlements. This situation has necessitated the evacuation of the northern border, including the town of Kiryat Shmona by Israeli authorities.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 22nd October 2023 9:02 pm IST
Israel evacuates 14 more communities near Lebanese border: Defense Ministry
Israeli citizens evacuated as conflict escalates on the Lebanese border between IDF and Hezbollah (Source: The Times of Israel)

Jerusalem: Israel announced plans on Sunday to evacuate 14 more communities near the Lebanese border, amid escalating cross-border fighting between Israel and militants in southern Lebanon.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The communities are primarily consisting of cooperative farms and kibbutzim (villages), the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that regional municipalities have been informed and instructed to prepare for the evacuation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
US holding back Israel from strike against Hezbollah in Lebanon

On Friday, the Defense Ministry told residents of Kiryat Shmona, a northern Israeli city with a population of about 22,000 people close to the Lebanese border, to evacuate.

MS Education Academy

Israel’s fighting with Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group, and Palestinian militant groups along its northern border with Lebanon has intensified since Israel launched retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip following Hamas attacks on towns and military posts in southern Israel on October 7.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 22nd October 2023 9:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button