The Israeli government has recently accused the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) of having links to terrorism, however, it has provided no evidence to support these claims.

Israel’s accusations against the UNRWA have stirred controversy and raised questions about the credibility of these claims.

According to the Colonna report, a comprehensive investigation into the alleged links between UNRWA staff and terrorism found no evidence to support Israel’s accusations.

The review, headed by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and sponsored by three Nordic research groups, reveals that Israel failed to back up its assertions regarding UNRWA staff belonging to Hamas’ armed wing or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

We welcome the results of the independent review of UNRWA by @MinColonna.



It shows that we have a framework to safeguard our neutrality – a key humanitarian principle – and we act when breaches occur.



This is crucial for our aid operation in Gaza and our work across the region. https://t.co/WPQ7EX3FBJ — UNRWA (@UNRWA) April 22, 2024

The Israeli government’s claims, which were widely reported in Western media, caused serious consequences, including funding cuts and a congressional hearing in the United States. Independent research and investigations rapidly exposed narratives of Israeli stories, which had been blindly propagated by mainstream media outlets.

In January, Israel accused UNRWA staff members of aiding and abetting the October 7 attack on Israel, which killed 1,139 people and captured an unknown number of persons, believed to be more than 200.

The worldwide community’s reactions to these charges were divided. While some governments had supported UNRWA and challenged Israel’s narrative, others have halted financing, threatening critical aid to Palestinians in need.

The ongoing lack of evidence from Israel has not only stalled investigations but has also put UNRWA’s operations at risk, potentially leaving millions of Palestinians in a precarious situation.