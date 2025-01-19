Israel-Hamas deal is “best in the circumstances,” says Talmiz Ahmad, an expert on ME affairs

New Delhi: Talmiz Ahmad, former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, has said that the Israel-Hamas deal, which comes into effect on Sunday (June 19) is the “best in the circumstances.”

Talmiz Ahmad also believes that there is “no doubt whatsoever” that the credit should go to the incoming American President Donald Trump.

In a 30-minute interview to Karan Thapar for The Wire, Ahmad made clear that he personally has little doubt that Phase 2 of the deal, when a permanent ceasefire will take effect and Israel will withdraw from Gaza, will happen. He believes at that point a revived Palestine Authority should take charge of Gaza.

Ahmad believes that India can play a role in reconstructing Gaza, as Indian companies have considerable experience. He cited their work in Iraq, Libya, and the Gulf countries.