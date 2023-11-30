Israel-Hamas truce to continue for another day

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Thursday, November 30, agreed to extend the humanitarian truce deal in the Gaza Strip by at least one more day, minutes before it was set to expire.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that the operational pause will continue “in light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing hostages, and subject to the terms of the agreement.”

In a separate statement, Hamas also confirmed the extension of the truce for a day.

Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majid Al-Ansari, has announced that another day of temporary truce under the same previous conditions.”

The previous conditions agreed upon include a ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the exchange of prisoners.

On Friday, November 24, the Qatari-Egyptian-American mediation succeeded in reaching a four-day truce, which was extended for two additional days.

Under the truce deal, the prisoners were released in batches, all of whom were women and children from both sides.

During the six days of the truce, 210 Palestinians, 70 Israelis, and 24 foreign nationals have reportedly been released.