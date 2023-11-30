Israel-Hamas truce to continue for another day

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th November 2023 11:47 am IST
Israel Hamas Palestine
A man sits on top of a huge rubble caused due to Israeli airstrike.

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Thursday, November 30, agreed to extend the humanitarian truce deal in the Gaza Strip by at least one more day, minutes before it was set to expire.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that the operational pause will continue “in light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing hostages, and subject to the terms of the agreement.”

Also Read
‘War to continue till Hamas are crushed’: Israel PM Netanyahu

In a separate statement, Hamas also confirmed the extension of the truce for a day.

MS Education Academy

Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majid Al-Ansari, has announced that another day of temporary truce under the same previous conditions.”

The previous conditions agreed upon include a ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the exchange of prisoners.

On Friday, November 24, the Qatari-Egyptian-American mediation succeeded in reaching a four-day truce, which was extended for two additional days.

Under the truce deal, the prisoners were released in batches, all of whom were women and children from both sides.

During the six days of the truce, 210 Palestinians, 70 Israelis, and 24 foreign nationals have reportedly been released.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th November 2023 11:47 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button