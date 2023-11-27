Israel-Hamas truce extended by two more days, says Qatar

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday, November 27, agreed to extend the humanitarian truce deal in Gaza Strip by two more days.

“The State of Qatar announces, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip,” Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on X.

Also Read Israel dropped 40K tons of explosives since Oct 7: Gaza media office

تعلن دولة قطر أن في إطار الوساطة المستمرة تم التوصل إلى اتفاق لتمديد الهدنة الإنسانية ليومين إضافيين في قطاع غزة. — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) November 27, 2023

The announcement comes on the final and the fourth day of humanitarian truce between the two sides, which began on Friday, November 24 at 7 am local time.

Under the truce deal, the prisoners released in batches, all of whom are women and children from both sides.

During the initial three-days of truce, Hamas released 58 hostages, primarily women and children, while Israel freed 117 Palestinian prisoners.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the US, has been a crucial mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.