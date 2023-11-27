Israel-Hamas truce extended by two more days, says Qatar

The announcement comes on the fourth and the final day of humanitarian truce between the two sides, which began on Friday, November 24 at 7 am local time

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th November 2023 11:07 pm IST
Israel-Hamas truce extended by two more days, says Qatar
Displaced Palestinians return to their damaged and destroyed homes amid the temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 24. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday, November 27, agreed to extend the humanitarian truce deal in Gaza Strip by two more days.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“The State of Qatar announces, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip,” Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on X.

Also Read
Israel dropped 40K tons of explosives since Oct 7: Gaza media office

The announcement comes on the final and the fourth day of humanitarian truce between the two sides, which began on Friday, November 24 at 7 am local time.

MS Education Academy

Under the truce deal, the prisoners released in batches, all of whom are women and children from both sides.

During the initial three-days of truce, Hamas released 58 hostages, primarily women and children, while Israel freed 117 Palestinian prisoners.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the US, has been a crucial mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th November 2023 11:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button