Israel identifies remains returned from Gaza as hostage Dror Or

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday, November 26, that Israel had identified the latest remains returned from Gaza as hostage Dror Or.

That leaves the bodies of two hostages in Gaza as the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement nears a conclusion.

IDF representatives informed the family of fallen hostage Dror Or, of blessed memory, that their loved one has been returned to Israel and that his identification has been completed. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 26, 2025

Palestinian militants released Or’s remains Tuesday, November 25.

Israel has agreed to release 15 Palestinian bodies for each hostage returned.

Dror Or was killed by Islamic Jihad militants who overran his home in Kibbutz Beeri on October 7, 2023, Israel’s military said. His wife, Yonat Or, was also killed in the attack.

That day, Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people across southern Israel and abducted 251 to Gaza. Kibbutz Beeri was one of the hardest-hit farming communities in that attack that started the war in Gaza.

Two of Or’s children, Alma and Noam, were abducted by the militants on October 7 and released in a hostage deal in November 2023.

The Israeli hostage whose body was returned to Israel yesterday has been identified as 48-year-old Dror Or.



Dror and his wife, Yonat, were murdered in Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct 7. Their children, Noam and Alma, were kidnapped by Hamas.



May his and Yonat’s memory be a blessing. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/eIARCIeqZc — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) November 26, 2025

Almost all of the hostages or their remains have been returned in ceasefires or other deals. The remains of two — one Israeli and one Thai national— are still in Gaza.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 69,700 Palestinians have been killed and 170,800 injured in Israel’s retaliatory offensive. The toll has increased during the ceasefire both from new Israeli strikes and from the recovery and identification of bodies of people killed earlier in the war.

The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its figures but has said women and children make up a majority of those killed. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals, maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by independent experts.