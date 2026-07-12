Israel in talks to produce Tamir missiles in India: Reports

Hyderabad: Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is reportedly considering India as a manufacturing base for Tamir interceptor missiles, the ammunition used by the Iron Dome air defence system, according to multiple media reports

If the proposal proceeds, it would mark another step in the growing defence partnership between India and Israel while expanding Rafael’s manufacturing footprint outside its existing facilities.

Local production under consideration

According to NDTV, citing sources, Rafael is holding discussions with Indian private defence companies on setting up a production line for the interceptor missiles.

The report said manufacturing the missiles in India could improve production flexibility, support export orders and provide an additional facility to meet operational requirements. The proposed project is also expected to complement India’s Make in India programme by promoting domestic defence manufacturing.

The discussions come against the backdrop of the Special Strategic Partnership announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this year to deepen cooperation in defence, technology and strategic sectors.

Expanding production network

Rafael currently manufactures Tamir interceptor missiles in northern Israel and also operates a production line in the United States through a partnership with Raytheon.

Setting up a manufacturing facility in India would add another production base as global demand for advanced air defence systems continues to grow.

India-Israel defence ties

India and Israel have strengthened defence cooperation through military procurement and joint development projects over the years.

Among their key collaborations is the Barak-8 air defence system, jointly developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries. Israeli defence manufacturer Elbit Systems also produces Hermes 900 and Hermes 450 drones in India.

The Iron Dome, developed by Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries, entered operational service in 2011 and is designed to intercept short-range rockets, artillery shells and drones.