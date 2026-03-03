Israel-Iran-US tensions strand Telangana minister in Dubai

Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao in Dubai since Jan 23 after son-in-law suffered brain stroke; flight services to India suspended amid Israel-Iran-US tensions.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2026 10:20 am IST|   Updated: 3rd March 2026 10:23 am IST
Telangana Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao
Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao remains stuck in Dubai after regional tensions involving Israel, the United States and Iran prompted major disruptions in West Asian air travel.

His son-in-law, Kalyan Sekhar, had travelled to Dubai on January 22 to attend a conference. Later that evening, while at the airport for his return journey to India, he suffered a brain stroke. Airport authorities immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment.

Doctors in Dubai reportedly informed the family on Monday that surgery is not required and advised that he be moved to a rehabilitation centre for further recovery.

Flights canelled until 6th

Flight services to India have reportedly been cancelled until the 6th of this month due to the prevailing situation, making it difficult for the minister to return to Hyderabad.

He is reportedly expected to travel back once normal operations resume. Kalyan Sekhar’s condition is understood to be stable.

