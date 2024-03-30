Israel kills Hezbollah rocket unit commander in Lebanon

Jerusalem: The Deputy Commander of Hezbollah’s rocket and missile unit, Ali Abed Akhsan Naim, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The Hezbollah official was targeted while in a vehicle in the area of Bazourieh, the IDF confirmed on Friday, providing footage of the strike. The IDF accused him of planning and executing numerous attacks against Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanese military sources reported that seven Hezbollah members died in Israeli strikes on Friday, with six fatalities in northern Syria and one in southern Lebanon.

The ongoing conflict between the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Israel has resulted in 395 fatalities on the Lebanese side, including 254 Hezbollah fighters and 73 civilians, the sources added.

