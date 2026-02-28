Israel launches strikes against Iran; US participating, says report

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) carried out strikes on Iran early Saturday morning and, as the operation unfolded, the military issued a nationwide alert telling civilians to remain close to protected areas.

Israel’s defence minister announced that the country has launched a military strike on Iran and declared a nationwide state of emergency, according to the Associated Press.

Iran’s supreme leader’s offices first target

The first apparent strike happened near the offices of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 86-year-old Khamenei had been in his offices at the time. He hasn’t been seen publicly in days as tensions with the United States have grown.

But the attack comes as the United States has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear program.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Iran would immediately strike back, but it had warned that American military personnel and bases spread across the region would be targets for any retaliation.

US participating in strikes against Iran: AP report

The United States is participating in the Israeli strikes against Iran, according to a US official and a person familiar with the operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail sensitive military operations, Associated Press reports.

Iran’s state-affiliated Fars News Agency reported three explosions in downtown Tehran.

Iran shuts down its airspace

Iran shut down its airspace after Israel launched an attack targeting the country.

The warning to pilots came out as explosions rang out across Tehran, the Iranian capital.

Initial reports indicate several rockets have struck University Street and the Republic area in central Tehran, near major commercial and government districts, according to the Fars News Agency.

Witnesses reported a blast in downtown Tehran, with thick smoke seen rising over the city’s skyline, the Associated Press said.

The IDF’s Home Front Command has imposed nationwide restrictions as Israel launches strikes on Iran.



Following a new assessment, the military said all schools, public gatherings, and workplaces will be shut down, with exceptions only for essential sectors.



IDF guidelines to Israeli public

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that following a situational assessment, immediate changes to the Home Front Command guidelines would take effect from 8 a.m. Saturday.

In a post on X, the IDF said all areas of the country would shift from “Full Activity” to “Essential Activity” status. The updated guidelines prohibit educational activities, public gatherings and regular workplace operations, except in essential sectors.

The military urged the public to strictly follow instructions issued through official Home Front Command channels, adding that full guidelines would be updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.

Air India passengers rush to bomb shelters

Meanwhile, passengers at the airport waiting to check in on Air India flight AI 140 from Tel Aviv to New Delhi had to leave their bags and rush to the bomb shelters.

A passenger told PTI that they were told to “forget everything” and immediately rush to the bomb shelter.

The Indian carrier has informed authorities that it will suspend its operations in the sector from tomorrow for a week “to monitor the evolving situation.”

Strikes hours after Trump’s ‘not happy’ statement about talks with Iran

The military action unfolded just hours after US President Donald Trump said he was “not happy” with the progress of talks with Iran and indicated that Washington faced a “big decision.”

Trump had wanted a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear program, and he sees an opportunity while the country is struggling at home with growing dissent following nationwide protests.

Iran had hoped to avert a war, but maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, like its long-range missile program or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Trump’s remarks came after negotiations between Washington and Tehran concluded in Geneva on Thursday without a definitive breakthrough. With the deadline for Iran to finalise an agreement on its nuclear programme just days away, discussions remain stalled despite reported progress.

“We have a big decision to make. You know that. Not easy. We have a very big decision to make. We have a country that’s been for 47 years blowing people’s legs off, arms off, and the face. They’ve been knocking out ships, killing people. Not only Americans, but lots of people,” Trump said.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the pace and outcome of the negotiations, though he suggested that talks could continue.

“I’m not happy with the fact that they’re not willing to give us what we have to have. I’m not thrilled with that. We’ll see what happens. We’re talking later,” Trump said on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

“We’re not exactly happy with the way they’re negotiating. They cannot have nuclear weapons.”

While Trump voiced frustration over Iran’s position, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who is mediating between the two sides, conveyed cautious optimism, saying an agreement remains achievable if negotiators are given adequate space to resolve the remaining issues.

“If I was President Trump, my only advice is just to give those negotiators enough room, enough space to really close these remaining areas that we need to discuss and agree upon,” he said.

Earlier, Busaidi had also emphasised the goal of a deal ensuring strict safeguards. “No nuclear weapons. Not ever. Zero stockpiling. Comprehensive verification. Peacefully and permanently. Let’s support the negotiators in closing the deal,” he said on X while sharing a clip of his interview with CBS News.

(With inputs from PTI)



(This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest updates.)


