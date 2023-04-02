Israel launches fresh attack against military sites in Syria

Damascus: Israel launched a fresh missile attack against military sites in the central Syrian province of Homs after midnight Sunday, the state TV reported.

Syrian air defenses were triggered by the attack, intercepting some of the missiles, according to the report.

The pro-government Sham FM radio said that four soldiers were wounded in the attack, which hit a military base in the western countryside of Homs, Xinhua News Agency reported.

It was Israel’s third attack against Syrian military sites since Thursday.