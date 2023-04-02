Israel launches fresh attack against military sites in Syria

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd April 2023 5:21 pm IST
Israeli American wounded in West Bank shooting, gunman caught
File Photo: Reuters

Damascus: Israel launched a fresh missile attack against military sites in the central Syrian province of Homs after midnight Sunday, the state TV reported.

Syrian air defenses were triggered by the attack, intercepting some of the missiles, according to the report.

Also Read
Israelis resume protests against judicial reforms despite negotiations

The pro-government Sham FM radio said that four soldiers were wounded in the attack, which hit a military base in the western countryside of Homs, Xinhua News Agency reported.

MS Education Academy

It was Israel’s third attack against Syrian military sites since Thursday.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd April 2023 5:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button