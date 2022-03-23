Israel opens humanitarian field hospital in Ukraine

Kyiv: Amid heavy fighting between Russia and Ukraine, Israel on Tuesday inaugurated the “Shining Star” field hospital in the city of Mostyska in western Ukraine.

The “Shining Star” hospital was established by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, and Sheba Medical Centre with the assistance of the entire Israeli healthcare system and the support of the Schusterman Foundation, which donates to national and social projects in Israel and the JDC, the leading global Jewish humanitarian organization, according to Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

“The Embassy of Israel in Ukraine will continue to assist the Ukrainian people during these difficult times with the hope of a speedy peaceful solution,” said the Charge d’Affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, Deputy Ambassador Yoav Bistrizky.

The inauguration ceremony of the “Shining Star” was attended by representatives of the Ukrainian government, the Deputy Minister of Health, the Governor of the Lviv district and Mayor of Mostyska, the Charge d’Affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, the head of the delegation, the hospital director, and the Director of Mashav’s project department, added the release.

“We are here to be the star that lights the path of refugees in need of medical care. We will extend a helping hand to them, as has always been the State of Israel’s custom. I feel extremely privileged to be a part of this fantastic group,” stated Prof David (Dudu) Dagan, head of the delegation from the Ministry of Health, while addressing members of the medical delegation.

“The mission of this hospital is to make clear to the Ukrainian people that they are not alone in the chaos that has emerged,” said Dr Yoel Har-Even of the Sheba Medical Centre, Director of the “Shining Star” hospital.

The hospital is called “Kochav Meir” (“Shining Star”), after former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir, who was born in Ukraine and was the founder of the Foreign Ministry’s Agency for International Development Cooperation aid program, which is leading the field hospital project.