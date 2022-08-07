Israel, Palestinians agrees to truce in Gaza proposed by Egypt

Israel and Palestinian militants on Sunday agreed to an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza from Sunday evening.

Reuters quoted an Egyptian security source as saying that Israel had agreed to the Gaza truce proposal, while a Palestinian official familiar with Egyptian mediation efforts said it would go into effect at 8 pm local time.

Egyptian security sources said that a delegation arrived on Saturday evening to Israel with the aim of mediating to reach a calm in the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday said in a statement, that his country is in contact around the clock with all parties to prevent the situation in Gaza from spiraling out of control, adding that Egypt is keen to defuse any crisis, and this is what it is doing with regard to the Gaza Strip.

In the latest statistics of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Health announced the death of 32 Palestinians, and the injury of 215 others since Friday afternoon.

Sirens sounded in the city of Beersheba on Sunday, August 7, for the first time since the start of the Israeli military operation against the Jihad movement in Gaza.

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it was bombing all the rocket launching sites of the Jihad movement in Gaza.

The Israeli army considered that its bombing came in response to the continued firing of rockets from Gaza towards Israel.